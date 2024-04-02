Police and special negotiators called in after man barricades himself inside Bilston property

The stand-off at the address in Shale Street has been going on for more than 12 hours.

A large number of police, including armed officers, were called to the residential street which has been cordoned off.

West Midlands Police said officers were called to an address in the street just after 11pm yesterday, following reports of concern for the welfare of a man.

Special negotiators have been called in to speak to a man who has barricaded himself into a property.