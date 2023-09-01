Appeal for help finding relatives of deceased man

An appeal has gone out for anyone who knew Peter Ward to come forward

The Court of Protection Team at Wolverhampton Council has issued the request to find anyone who knew 80-year-old Peter Ward, who had lived in the Bilston area.

The team has asked for anyone who was related to him or could help trace his relatives to come forward to ensure his funeral could be arranged.

A spokesman for Wolverhampton Council said: "Relatives or friends of a man who passed away recently are being asked to get in touch with Wolverhampton Council's Court of Protection Team so that his funeral can be arranged.

"Peter Daniel Ward, who was 80, had been living at home in the Bilston area, where he had been a resident for many years.