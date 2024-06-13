Bilston office building changes hands

The Grade II listed property at 24 Lichfield Street extends in total to 2,491 sq ft and has a basement/cellar.

It is considered suitable for a variety of uses, subject to planning permission being obtained.

The sale also included an additional 818 sq ft building, known as The Coach House, located at the rear of the property.

Offers in the region of £285,000 had been invited by Towler Shaw Roberts.

Martin Zaki, who handled the sale for TSR, said: “The property benefits from an excellent location and is surrounded by a variety of commercial and retail occupiers."

“It again reinforces how there remains a strong demand from local investors to acquire attractive well-located properties," he added.