Public help requested with finding wanted man

An appeal for public help has gone out to help find a Black Country man wanted by police.

Benjamin Lawless is wanted for breaching his licence conditions. Photo: West Midlands Police
West Midlands Police have launched the appeal for help with finding Benjamin Lawless from Bilston, who is wanted for breaching his licence conditions.

The force has asked for anyone with any information about the 30-year-old to contact it by calling 999 and quoting the crime reference number given.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Do you know where Benjamin Lawless is?

"The 30-year-old from Bilston is wanted for breaching his licence conditions.

"If you know where he is, call 999 quoting crime ref 20/14948/23.

"Information can also be given to Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111."

