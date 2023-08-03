Public help requested with finding wanted man

Benjamin Lawless is wanted for breaching his licence conditions. Photo: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police have launched the appeal for help with finding Benjamin Lawless from Bilston, who is wanted for breaching his licence conditions.

The force has asked for anyone with any information about the 30-year-old to contact it by calling 999 and quoting the crime reference number given.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "Do you know where Benjamin Lawless is?

"The 30-year-old from Bilston is wanted for breaching his licence conditions.

"If you know where he is, call 999 quoting crime ref 20/14948/23.