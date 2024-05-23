Pupils raise the roof by singing in The Halls

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Singing in The Halls, organised by Wolverhampton Music Service, saw around 2,500 children from 55 primary and special schools perform at the iconic venue, accompanied by a 14-piece Music Service live band.

The event saw two concerts take place in the city's biggest concert venue, with the Singing in The Halls event replacing the Music Service's annual Singing in the Rain mass singing event that usually takes place in Queen Square.

Councillor Jacquie Coogan, Wolverhampton Council's cabinet member for children, young people and education, said: "This was a fantastic experience for our children to be able to sing in the city’s biggest performance venue, University of Wolverhampton at The Halls Wolverhampton, and for so many schools and performers to be a part of it.

"Children and teachers practised their songs in school, ready to give their best performances on the big stage.

"Two of the songs, One Love by Bob Marley and With a Little Help from My Friends by The Beatles, were even learned with British Sign Language interpretation, and the children were able to sing as they sang these.

"Music is a really important part of a young person's education, and this was a great chance for our city's children and young people to showcase their abilities."

