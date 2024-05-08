Deadline approaching for nominations for Wolverhampton Young Citizens of the Year Awards

The deadline this year is May 31 and for those who make a difference in their community this could be the perfect way to say thank you.

The awards are organised by the Rotary Clubs of Bilston, Tettenhall, Wednesfield and Wolverhampton and is dedicated to former local Rotarian Tom Warren who was only the second Briton to lead Rotary International.

Organising committee chairman Roger Timbrell said: "If you know a young person between the ages of 13 and 25 who deserves to be recognised for their kindness, volunteering or service to their school, community or local organisation, please nominate at wolverhamptonyoungcitizen.org.uk.

"Awards will be given in two age categories, 13 to 18 years old and 19 to 25 years old. The Mayor of Wolverhampton, Deputy Director of Education and representatives of the Rotary Clubs will be on the judging panel. Selected finalists will be invited to attend the awards ceremony in October in the Chancellors Hall, University of Wolverhampton.

"Many of those who are not selected as finalists, but who have made a significant contribution to their community, will receive certificates of commendation signed by the Mayor."

TV's Jay Blades, host of The Repair Shop, urged people to nominate young people for the awards. He said: "It is about celebrating young people in Wolverhampton. It could be volunteering, helping the elderly, so many things but it has to be connected to the city. But these awards are a great way of celebrating young people in our city."

Nominations may be made by family members, friends, teachers, youth leaders and other professionals, employers or anyone who has recognised the achievements of the young person in question.

The awards will be made to young people between the ages of 13 and 18 and between 19 and 25 who live, study or work within the Wolverhampton boundary.

These awards are devised and sponsored by the four Rotary Clubs, the City Council, the Express & Star, Collins Aerospace, Wolverhampton Wanderers Foundation and the James Beattie Charitable Trust.