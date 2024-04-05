New art sculptures for Wolverhampton underpass unveiled by sculptor Luke Perry

Internationally renowned sculptor Luke Perry worked with resident artists Matt Lloyd and Giovanni Uche to create the art installations in Wolverhampton.

Standing in the Chapel Ash underpass, the four new sculptures will represent four different subjects chosen in collaboration with the local community.

Artist Matt Lloyd and metal sculptor Luke Perry

Luke Perry told the Express & Star: "We have installed the first two. It has been great working with Matt on these pieces. The first two are Recovery and the Black Arts Movement. They represent important subjects to Chapel Ash and the people who live here.

"I have really found the process rewarding and learning from my co-designers what is important and also what will work."

Matt and Giovanni are part the community board on Roundabout which comprises representatives of eight community groups or organisations working in Wolverhampton with service users so that the project can reflect the mix of important issues and cultural ecology of the area.

Luke added: "The work of the second artist residency will be unveiled alongside others including micro-commissioned artists on Sunday, May 19 in the Chapel Ash island underpass in Wolverhampton in what will be the second community event in the underpass since the project began."

"There will by performances, talks and an opportunity to speak with the artists, it marks a step closer to the project’s goal to create publicly accessible and free arts and events space for the community to use."

The art project Roundabout is funded by Arts Council England, Wolverhampton City Council and Art Gallery, and the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity fund.

A spokesman for Asylum Art Gallery Ltd said: "We are developing and installing multiple art interventions in the Chapel Ash underpass including light, sound, sculpture, murals, AR, and a community garden to provide a publicly accessible and free events space for the community to use and bring art into the public realm.

"So far, it has seen the first residency artist David Checkley work to create the first element of Roundabout using light and sculptural intervention. Now, second residency artist Luke Perry."

Find out more about ROUNDABOUT on the Asylum Art Gallery website: https://www.theasylumartgallery.com/.