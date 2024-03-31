16 photos of Arsenal and Chelsea cup final hosted at Molineux as thousands descend on city
Thousands of Chelsea and Arsenal fans have flocked to Wolverhampton's Molineux stadium to watch the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup Final.
The packed-out stadium was flooded with the colours of blue and red for the much-anticipated match, which got under way at 3pm on Easter Sunday.
The huge clash marks the third League Cup Final match-up involving the two sides. Chelsea beat Arsenal 2-1 in the 2019-20 season before Arsenal got their revenge, beating Chelsea 3-1 in last year’s final.
Molineux is playing host to what will be a second meeting between the sides in quick succession after the Women's Super League encounter at Stamford Bridge earlier this month.
Scores of fans from both sides arrived at Wolverhampton Railway Station with road users also warned of delays around the city.
It was being broadcast live on BBC Two.