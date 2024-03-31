Express & Star
16 photos of Arsenal and Chelsea cup final hosted at Molineux as thousands descend on city

Thousands of Chelsea and Arsenal fans have flocked to Wolverhampton's Molineux stadium to watch the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup Final.

By Emma Walker
Arsenal fans show their support from the stands during the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup Final at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton

The packed-out stadium was flooded with the colours of blue and red for the much-anticipated match, which got under way at 3pm on Easter Sunday.

Merchandise on sale outside the stadium ahead of the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup Final at Molineux Stadium

The huge clash marks the third League Cup Final match-up involving the two sides. Chelsea beat Arsenal 2-1 in the 2019-20 season before Arsenal got their revenge, beating Chelsea 3-1 in last year’s final.

Molineux is playing host to what will be a second meeting between the sides in quick succession after the Women's Super League encounter at Stamford Bridge earlier this month.

Scores of fans from both sides arrived at Wolverhampton Railway Station with road users also warned of delays around the city.

A general view inside the stadium ahead of the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup Final at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton

It was being broadcast live on BBC Two.

Arsenal fans pose for a photograph outside the stadium ahead of the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup Final at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton
An Arsenal fan pose for photos with Arsenal mascot Gunnersaurus ahead of the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup Final at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton
Arsenal fans pose for photos with Arsenal mascot Gunnersaurus ahead of the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup Final at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton
Arsenal players warm up ahead of the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup Final at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton
Arsenal and Chelsea half and half scarves ahead of the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup Final at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton
Arsenal's Leah Williamson with a mascot ahead of the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup Final at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton
Chelsea's Johanna Rytting Kaneryd battles for the ball against Arsenal's Katie McCabe during the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup Final at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton
Chelsea's Mayra Ramirez battles for the ball against Arsenal's Lotte Wubben-Moy during the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup Final at Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton
Chelsea's Lauren James (right) and Arsenal's Beth Mead battle for the ball during the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup Final at Molineux Stadium
Chelsea's Johanna Rytting Kaneryd battles for the ball against Arsenal's Lotte Wubben-Moy during the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup Final at Molineux
Chelsea manager Emma Hayes uses her jacket to warm up a mascot ahead of the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup Final at Molineux Stadium
Arsenal's Leah Williamson gives their jacket to a mascot ahead of the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup Final at Molineux Stadium
Chelsea fans show their support from the stands during the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup Final at Molineux Stadium
