Heart attack delays sentencing

Stafford Crown Court were due to sentence Sushil Obhrai on Tuesday after he pleaded guilty at an earlier court case to causing injury by dangerous driving.

He had admitted injuring the man on December 23, 2021 outside the Arboretum, near Lichfield.

However, Judge Kristina Montgomery KC, heard on Monday that Obhrai, of Enderby Drive in Penn, had suffered a heart attack and was unfit to attend court. The court was also told that he was unlikely to fully recover.

The judge adjourned the hearing until May when Obhrai will be sentenced over a video link.