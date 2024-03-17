Zebra crossing planned for Wolverhampton street

A public notice about planned works said: "The council plans to place a new zebra crossing between Bhylls Lane and Railway Walk Bridge on Castlecroft Road, Finchfield, Wolverhampton.

"A copy of the Statement of Reason and Plan showing the part of the road affected by the above proposed Zebra Crossing may be inspected during normal office hours at Main Reception, Civic Centre, St Peter’s Square, Wolverhampton or viewed online at http://wolverhampton.gov.uk/troperm, or by using the QR Code below, or by e-mailing Commercial.Property@Wolverhampton.gov.uk.

"Any objection(s) to the proposed zebra crossing should be made in writing to the undersigned by Friday, March 29 stating the ground(s) for the objection."