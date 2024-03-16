Wolves at Work town centre hub is now open for business

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The hub, Railway Drive, aims to help unemployed people back into work and build on the work of the organisation's Bilston base.

Councillors, dignitaries, success stories and workers congregated at the hub on Friday afternoon for the official opening.

Wolverhampton Council leader Councillor Stephen Simkins was delighted to see the hub open for business.

He said: "This opening is really key for Wolverhampton. This is right in the middle of the transport hub, and it is so easy to get to.

"But what is important is its about people, if we can get someone into full time employment then there will be a material benefit to the city."

He added: "The work they have done in Bilston has been phenomenal, 700 people put into work since we began in 2017. And we want to build on that, it is about marrying people, who never thought their skills could transfer to job opportunities."

The free Wolves at Work service is co-ordinated by City of Wolverhampton Council and supported by local employers and partner organisations across Wolverhampton to help people into jobs and training.

Wolves at Work already has an employment hub at Bilston Town Hall and weekly drop-in sessions are held at locations throughout the city for people of any age, with one-to-one support for job hunters or those looking to progress in their careers.

Another 700 people have been helped into jobs over the last year through the initiative.

The council now expects to see more than 1,200 people of all ages pass through the doors of the new Wolves at Work i10 site and its existing employment hub at Bilston Town Hall over the next year.