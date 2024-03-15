Wolverhampton residents complain of fly-tips after bins go uncollected under new rules

Many people in Wolverhampton have fallen foul of recently introduced ‘check before you chuck’ rules and not had their waste collected.

Hundreds of people have commented about the new policy on social media and now residents have begun posting examples of fly-tipped household waste.

One Facebook user posted in the Finchfield, Penn, Castlecroft group pictures of rubbish strewn near her home.

She said: "Disappointing to see the fly-tipping from the un-emptied recycling bins has already started. It has been captured on a neighbour's camera so would encourage the person who has dumped it to retrieve it before it is reported."

However, other residents complained fly-tipping was totally understandable if residents have uncollected rubbish piling up.