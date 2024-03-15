Cafe opening early so Wolves fans have stomach for crunch FA Cup tie

Top Nosh Cafe, Woolpack Alley, is opening its doors at 7.30am and expects to be packed with Wolves fans ahead of the game against Coventry.

If Wolves beat the Sky Blues at The Molineux at 12.15pm on Saturday then they will book a place at Wembley for a FA Cup semi-final.

Top Nosh manager Jagdeep Singh said: "We are opening early on Saturday because it is an early kick off.

"We will be getting everything ready for the fans, we all want to get back to Wembley again.

"This time we will go one game further than our last cup run."

He added: "We will have our breakfasts, teas and bacon sandwiches ready for our special Wolves fans on Saturday so they can cheer the boys to Wembley!"

The Singh family have run the Hampton Walk cafe, which is between the Mander Centre and Queen Square, for 20 years and normally open from 8am to 3pm Mondays to Saturdays.