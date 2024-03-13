Wolverhampton waste incinerator workers to strike later this month

GMB the union have confirmed workers at Wolverhampton City Council’s Energy from Waste plant will down tools from Wednesday, March 20 to Friday, March 22 in a dispute with council bosses over pay.

Workers at the site, which processes over 100,000 tonnes of household waste each year, are angry at facing a pay freeze since April 2022 despite cost of living pressures.

Their union, GMB, believes the council are currently breaching the terms of their contract which guarantees annual pay negotiations. Workers at the site are expected to transfer over to a new employer, expected to take place next month

Tom Warnett, GMB Regional Organiser, said: “Our members are tired of delays and excuses from the council.

“Our door is always open and we will remain open to any discussions with the council or with the new employer to resolve this dispute.

“Until then, we will be giving our members the full support of the union as they prepare to take industrial action.

“However if strike action does go ahead, we do not believe the site can be safely or legally operated and will be working with those responsible to ensure that the plant is safely shut off to protect nearby residents and businesses.”

The plant was constructed in 1998 to burn in the region of 115,000 tonnes of local domestic waster per annum of local domestic refuse, generating electricity for the local community.

The site was saved from closure last year, which would have led to the loss of 30 jobs, when the council struck a deal with North Midlands Operations Limited.

Wolverhampton Council have been contacted for a comment.