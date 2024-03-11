One of the Black Country's busiest McDonald's ready to reopen after 'well over £1m' refurbishment – see inside!

The Mayor of Wolverhampton Councillor Mike Hardacre is cutting the ribbon on the refurbished Lea Road restaurant when its doors open at 10am on Tuesday.

Restaurant boss Ash Raju is delighted with the new restaurant which attracts more than 50,000 customers every month and is one of the busiest in the Black Country.

He told the Express & Star: "The refurbishment has taken nine weeks and has totally changed the feel of the place. I cannot say how much it has cost but it was well over £1 million.