Card from the King and visit from the mayor as Wolverhampton great-grandfather turns 100

Hezlon Spence marked his 100th birthday on March 2 at Fordhouses Baptist Church on Winchester Road, where he caught up with old friends and recalled memories with family.

He was joined on the day by the Mayor of Wolverhampton, Dr Michael Hardacre, who gave a helping hand in opening a card from King Charles III.

Hezlon's son, Glen, said his dad was "more than happy" to reach the milestone age.

He added: "It is miraculous really, over the years we have watched others much younger than him pass. He outlived his youngest son who died of cancer so we are blessed to have him still with us.

"I watched him stand and talk to people (on his birthday) and as they were going away he was saying 'I will see you next year' – that is how positive he is with his longevity.

"He has always got that positive attitude. He is a giver as opposed to a taker, he would give his last penny if he could to anyone he sees who is more in need than himself."

Hezlon pictured with his son in the 1960s

Hezlon was born in Jamaica in the parish of Hanover in 1924, before coming to England and settling in Wolverhampton in the 1950s.

He initially lived in the Whitmore Reans area but later moved to Heath Town where he still lives now.

Shortly after arriving in the country, Hezlon landed a job with British Rail, based at Wolverhampton Train Station, as a carpenter, which saw him work on the wooden carriages.

He was later promoted to an examiner before becoming an engineer, a role he stayed in until he retired in 1989.

Hezlon celebrated his birthday at the Fordhouses Baptist Church

It was in Wolverhampton that he met Naomi Cameron, who he married at a church in the city in 1959.

The couple, who later divorced, welcomed three children together including Glen, aged 65, Joy, aged 63, and Roy, who passed away 17 months ago aged 61.

Hezlon also has 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.