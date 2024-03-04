Recognise an extraordinary young person through award scheme

Nominations have opened for the 2024 Wolverhampton Young Citizen of the Year awards, which is in its 11th year and recognises the achievements of young people in the city.

Previous winners include youngsters who have raised funds for charity, supported other members of their community, and made a difference to the people around them.

The awards, which are run by the Rotary clubs of Wolverhampton, were launched in memory of Tom Warren, a former Rotarian and the city's Education Director for a quarter of a century.

Vice chairman of the organising committee, former Wolves player Mel Eves, said: "The Young Citizen of the Year awards have gone from strength to strength over the years.

"Last year, we selected ten young people as finalists and invited them with their guests to an awards ceremony, with many others receiving a certificate of commendation for their efforts.

"This year, we look forward to seeing plenty more fantastic nominations."

This year's awards ambassador, Wolves Captain Max Kilman, said: "Young people who use their initiative and show kindness to others deserve to be recognised, so I am very pleased to support the awards."

There are two age categories for the awards, between 13 to 18 and 19 to 25 and anyone can nominate candidates, who must live or go to school or work in Wolverhampton.

This year’s awards are backed by, Collins Aerospace, the Wolves Foundation, the Express & Star, Wolverhampton City Council, Carvers Building Supplies, the James Beattie Charitable Trust, WCR FM and West Midlands Magazines.

A ceremony will take place later this year, to reveal the winners of the awards.

For more details and to make a nomination, go to wolverhamptonyoungcitizen.org.uk/