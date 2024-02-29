Easter Egg appeal aims to help those in need enjoy a sweet treat

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Secret Angels Food Bank has said it is proud to announce the launch of another initiative aimed at bringing joy to disadvantaged children and individuals who may otherwise miss out on the festivities of Easter.

Secret Angels Foodbank was founded in 2021 and provides emergency food, food parcels and support to local people and they support people on low incomes and those in difficult financial circumstances to ensure people don’t go hungry.

The food bank, which is based in Park Village in Wolverhampton, has started its second year of collecting and distributing Easter eggs and other sweet treats to people in need ahead of Easter Sunday, which falls on March 31.

The appeal in 2023 set out to collect 350 Easter eggs, but ended up collecting around 411 and the food bank has said it wants to exceed that number this year before the deadline of Friday, March 22.

Donations can be made at the Park Village Education Centre, located on Cannock Road, or by calling 07494 034169, with the deadline on March 22 allowing ample time for the food bank to prepare and distribute the eggs to people across the community.

Two businesses have already stepped forward to help the Easter Egg Appeal, with Eurofins Scientific and Workpays Restart having offered their support.

Speaking about the initiative, Alvina Ali, founder of Secret Angels, expressed gratitude for the ongoing support of the community and emphasised the profound impact these donations will have on the lives of those served by the food bank.

She said: "We are immensely grateful for the overwhelming support we received last year, and we are thrilled to embark on this journey once again.

"Easter is a time of joy and celebration, and through the Easter Egg Appeal, we aim to ensure that every child, regardless of their circumstances, can experience the happiness that comes with receiving a sweet treat.

"We extend our heartfelt thanks to Eurofins Scientific, and Workpays Restart, and all our supporters for their generosity and compassion."

Donations can be made by going to Secret Angels Food Bank at Park Village Educaton Centre on Cannock Road in Wolverhampton, with all surplus eggs donated going to New Cross Hospital's Children’s Ward.

To find out more about Secret Angels, go to facebook.com/secretangelsuk