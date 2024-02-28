Treasured care charity gets generous donation from holiday park owners

The donation to Compton Care is part of a monthly pledge throughout 2024 by Discover Parks owners Glenn and Hannah Jones and marks their Silver Anniversary at Pearl Lake, one of their award-winning parks.

Mr Jones said: “We’re thrilled with all the support and custom from the area that we’ve received during the 25 years of ownership and want to give something back to those who have helped us along the way."

The nomination for the Wolverhampton charity was made by Alan and Gel Williams, and Neil and Delma Dyer.

Alan and Gel Williams, who are from Wolverhampton, have been holidaying at Pearl Lake for several decades and have close connections with Compton Care.

Mr Williams said: “My uncle received the very best care the family could wish for there.

"They kept him in as normal an environment as possible, even to having his hair cut while staying on the Inpatient Unit.

“The family were informed of all the medication and care they gave, even after passing they provided the family with help, they were amazing.”

Compton Care supports patients and their families living in Wolverhampton, the Black Country, South Staffordshire and east Shropshire at its purpose-built facilities or in the community.

Holiday homeowners, Neil and Delma Dyer, also from Wolverhampton, fully agree the hospice is a special place.

Ms Dyer said: “Compton is close to our hearts as they provided care and support for my dad, myself and family during a difficult time.

“I stayed with dad in his home and they called each day, and came when things got too much.

"Without them I don’t know how as a family we would have coped.”

Suzanne Davies, corporate and trusts partnerships manager at Compton Care, said: “We would like to thank Glenn, Hannah and all the team at Discover Parks for this generous donation.

"It is wonderful gesture for Glenn and Hannah to give something back to their loyal customers and support a charity that is close to their hearts.

“We are also thankful to Alan, Gel, Neil and Delma for their nomination as we are delighted to be one of the chosen charities and the money will help fund our vital services, supporting people when they need it most.”

Mr Jones said: “Alan and Gel have supported us along the way and helped us make the park what it is today.

“They celebrated the birth of their grandchildren at the same time as our children were born.

"They are very much part of the Discover Parks family that’s been created here over the past 25 years.

"Delma, more recently, has become a good friend, and we find her enthusiasm for life inspirational.”