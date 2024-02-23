More partners signed up for Black Country charity's big sleep out next month

Over 30 people will spend the night on a car park in the Merry Hill Centre as part of a national event by the charity to raise funds to tackle the root causes of youth homelessness and support young people in finding independence.

PMP Consultants has been working with YMCA Black Country which is based in West Bromwich and Wolverhampton to redevelop their existing housing stock and also create 26 additional flats for young people in Hamstead, Great Barr.

They will join a team from Actuation Systems, part of city based Collins Aerospace and others in the event, which saw the YMCA Black Country raise £20,000 last year when hundreds of people nationwide slept anywhere but their beds.

PMP Consultants director Claire Halliburton said: “No one should have to experience homelessness, and I’m so proud to support Sleep Easy 2024 and YMCA in all that they do to support vulnerable young people every day.

"We have been working with YMCA for a number of months on their housing needs and creating additional flats.

"Working closely with them we understand the importance of the work they’re doing across the Black Country and my team felt compelled to join the Sleep Easy event to raise money to support this crucial work.

“YMCA is such a vital part of our local community and by coming together to raise as much money as possible, we can help it to support even more young people right now and help change lives.”

YMCA Black Country Group chief executive Steve Bavington said: "It’s fantastic to have the team from PMP Consultants on board with this year’s Sleep Easy.

"The YMCA enjoys a close relationship with the company and the support they are providing is invaluable.

“We are calling on our Black Country community to show that support again this year by sleeping somewhere other than their beds and help raise even more vital funding for this national event.

"One night can make a lot of difference."

The charity has raised over £75,000 in Wolverhampton and the Black Country from Sleep Easy nights since 2010.

All money this year will go towards the Moving Forward Fund,which provides residents with essential goods like household appliances, interview clothes or qualifications that they need to be able to take that next step towards reaching their full potential.

For more information or to register for Sleep Easy 2024, visit ymcabc.org.uk/get-involved/fundraise/sleep-easy