Newly refurbished courts at tennis club thanks to community grant

Tettenhall Tennis Club has completed a project to resurface three tennis courts with a synthetic surface, thanks to a £40,000 grant from the Enovert Community Trust.

The transformation includes the installation of state-of-the-art Tiger-Turf Advantage-Pro artificial grass courts which offer exceptional performance, resilience and durability across all seasons.

The decision to transition to artificial grass was made to increase participation, broaden appeal to a wider age range, and contribute to the club's commitment to being accessible, friendly, and welcoming.

The club said environmental sustainability has been a key consideration in this project.

With careful maintenance, the new surface is expected to have a lifespan of over 20 years, making it a more sustainable option compared to frequent replacements of traditional tarmac surfaces.

Dominique Nield, chair of Tettenhall Tennis Club, expressed her excitement about the completed project.

Club members celebrate the news of the newly resurfaced courts

She said: "Thanks to the generous support of Enovert Community Trust, we now have three brand new artificial grass courts.

"Our members love the new surface, and we've already seen an increase in the number of players on court.

"The new playing surface is kinder to our players' joints, and the younger members are happy they can now play in most weather conditions."

Tettenhall Tennis Club serves as a community hub, which includes offering coaching sessions to local schools.

The club's facilities are open to everyone, providing opportunities for people of all ages and skill levels to enjoy tennis.

With the introduction of the new courts, the club anticipates attracting a more diverse range of players, including those seeking a truer bounce and a non-slip surface.

Angela Haymonds, trust manager of Enovert Community Trust, said: “The Trust is delighted to have supported Tettenhall Tennis Club with this project.

"The club is a welcoming community hub, and I’m pleased that with these new upgrades it can provide a better range of opportunities to the local community.”

Tettenhall Tennis Club is located just over six miles from Enovert’s Himley Landfill Site.

For more information on Enovert Community Trust, contact Angela Haymonds on 01753 582513 or ahaymonds@enovertct.org or go to enovertct.org