Pub celebrates success story barman who grasped chance with both hands

Daniel Jeffreys, 32, was low in confidence, in need of a job and a roof over his head when he asked Wheatsheaf landlady Lisa Parsons for a job last year.

Despite having no experience working in a out before Lisa spotted Daniel's potential and offered him a live-in position at the hotel.

Six months later and nearly 1,000 Sunday carvery dinners served and Daniel is a permanent fixture at the popular pub for Wolves fans on match day.

He said: "I love working here and really feel part of the family.

"I've not had a day off sick since starting and now have extra duties running front of house when we become a restaurant on Sundays and also help with running the hotel too."

Daniel, from Wednesfield, added: "My confidence has massively improved since bring given the job, I used to be in my shell and quiet but not anymore."

Landlady Lisa said: "I've always tried to give people who really need a job a chance. Sometimes I've been let down but in Daniel's case it has been amazing to see the transformation of what a job can do.

"He is a credit to the team and we could not get through our carvery Sundays without him."