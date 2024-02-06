Football fans call out Jeremy Vine for claiming crutch-wielding yob is a Wolves supporter

Mr Vine, who routinely shares videos from cyclists, tweeted a video of "George" shouting, chasing members of the public, and brandishing a crutch in London.

Wolves beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday and the DJ suggested "George" was a Wolves fan.

See the video below (STRONG LANGUAGE):

He said: "Meet George, who came to watch Wolves play Chelsea today and was so happy with the result he decided to try to attack some people with a crutch."

The man in the video can be seen crossing a road, pointing a crutch at people, swearing and briefly chasing two men.

However, Wolves fans pointed out the man in the video in fact had a London accent and neither he or his friends had a Black Country twang.

And fans also spotted George's friend was not sporting a Wolves scarf, but a "half-and-half" scarf, which had both Wolves and Chelsea colours.

Steve Phillips challenged Mr Vine, who fronts a daily Channel 5 TV show and has 787,000 followers on X, formerly Twitter.

He replied: "Maybe tag in Chelsea rather than Wolves, as him and his mates all have London accents... don’t drag our fans in to this."

Simon Bateman added: "All cockney accents. Not a Wolves fan. Get your facts correct before spouting off."

Sloth Monkey added: "He sounds like he is a Londoner, and his mate has a half-and-half scarf. Pretty big assumption to make, associating him with the Wolves fan base."

Other fans also chimed in defending Wolves supporters.

Steve Lutwyche said: "From the sound of his accent I would expect him to be a Chelsea fan, not a Wolves fan, why drag them into this?

"His mate needs arresting for sporting a half-and-half scarf too."

However, Mr Vine doubled down on his assertion George was not a Chelsea fan.

He said in a later post: "I don't think this guy was a Chelsea fan, btw."