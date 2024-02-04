Shop attempts to regain alcohol licence with application

Sharma Mini Market Ltd has made the application to Wolverhampton Council to be able to sell alcohol on the premises between 9am and 11pm each day.

The shop had had its licence revoked in January after being caught selling single cans of high-strength alcohol out of hours, and in breach of permitted licensing conditions.

Wolverhampton Council have said that the application can be inspected by interested parties by a prearranged appointment through emailing licensing@wolverhampton.gov.uk

Anyone looking to offer a representation or objection to the application can do so by writing to Licensing at Wolverhampton Civic Centre or by emailing the Licensing team by February 20.