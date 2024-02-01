Nurse ready to continue his calling as he serves curacy

Rev. Phil Douglas is a staff nurse who works three days a week at Wolverhampton Eye Infirmary at New Cross Hospital and performs his parish duties on Wednesdays and Sundays.

The 60-year-old, who lives in Wednesfield, is now serving his curacy at the Church of the Epiphany in Oxley for the next five years.

He said he sees similarities between both careers.

He said: “Both involve caring as well as serving others.

“In a way I’m following tradition, as the first Nurses were monks who saw it as their religious duty to care for the sick.

“I can do the deacon role at work as you don’t need a clerical collar. Then there are things such as praying for colleagues who may have a time of need.”

Mr Douglas started attending a Methodist church in 1986 where he was christened, but he said God “called” him to the Church of England.

Initially, his training was academic, studying for a Graduate Certificate in Theology, Ministry and Mission, at The Queen’s Foundation for Ecumenical Theological Education in Birmingham.

Following completion of this, he was ordained at Lichfield Cathedral.

He said: “Over two years I studied the bible, doctrine, spirituality and worship and gained practical experience in leading worship and preaching. Juggling study with work was tough.

“The training is also about formation as you’re ‘reformed’ by God into the person he’s called you to be. It’s a lifelong process.”

Mr Douglas is studying to be a curate, a priest in a parish but not in charge of it, which he describes this as like an “apprenticeship” after becoming a deacon, the first stage of his ordained role.

He said: “I assist leading worship, preach and administer holy communion.

“But a deacon’s role is also about bridging the gap to the wider community, to take God’s love to the forgotten corners of society, to the lost and the wanderer.”

Mr Douglas said he now intends to become a priest, for which he will be ordained in June, which will sit alongside his deacon role, enabling him to celebrate holy communion.

He said that one of his more demanding tasks is preparing sermons.

He said: “It can take lots of time.

“There are set Bible readings for each service. Often, I let an idea from a reading ‘buzz’ for a few days.

"I’ve used everyday things like the vending machine at work and my cats.”

Abigail Francis, senior sister, Ophthalmology Outpatients Department, said: “As a team we’re extremely proud of Phil and his achievements.

"Members of the team attended his ordination and his Christmas service.

"He’s very approachable, caring and supportive of us, ‘his work family’.”