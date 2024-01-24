Wetherspoon plans to expand £15m hotel scheme at Wolverhampton pub given green light

Wetherspoons has submitted the application which will see a new storey and further 25 hotel rooms created at The Moon Under Water pub.

The pub giant was granted approval for its transformative plans for the pub by Wolverhampton Council in September.

The £15 million project will see the Lichfield Street venue redeveloped, generating around 70 new jobs.

Permission was already in place for the establishment of a heritage centre in the basement and the conversion of the first, second and third floors into a 71-bedroom hotel.

Also previously given the green light was the creation of a refurbished and enlarged pub on the ground floor, a first-floor rear garden terrace and new shop front.

A computer generated image of the what the new beer garden could look like at the site

Approval of the expanded plans, which was confirmed by Wolverhampton Council on Tuesday, enables the creation of an additional 21 rooms in a newly built fourth storey, in addition to a further four rooms in an extension over an existing flat roof.

The current 40,000 square ft space above the pub has been empty for more than 33 years after being home to a Co-op store.

A spokesman for Wetherspoons, Eddie Gershon, said: "We are delighted that the new planning application has been approved.

"The development highlights our commitment to the pub, its customers and staff and to the city of Wolverhampton itself."

Wolverhampton Council leader, Councillor Stephen Simkins, added that the hotel will "breathe new life" into the space.

A computer generated image of what the new interior of the Moon Under Water pub/hotel could look like

He said: "The expanded planning application from Wetherspoon to develop additional hotel rooms on top of its already extensive original proposal demonstrates great confidence in Wolverhampton and will breathe new life into an empty space at the heart of the city centre.

"It is an exciting proposition that will boost our hotel offer and provide jobs for local people.

"The council’s city centre transformation works are creating better public spaces that will attract more visitors and enable businesses to thrive and grow through a blended approach of retail supported by events and activities in quality public spaces and city centre living.

"The works on Victoria Street and North Street are demonstrating this and have enhanced the visitor experience for more than 100,000 people who have so far attended events at The Halls Wolverhampton since it reopened.

"We welcome this redevelopment from Wetherspoon – one of the biggest chains in the hospitality sector."