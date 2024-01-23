Join the express and experience wild magical journey at festival

The live interactive storytelling and musical adventure will combine theatrical play with colourful puppetry and enchanting music to take youngsters on a journey across time and space, from Bhangra dancing to dancing dinosaurs, pirates, jungle cruises and a mission to outer space.

It will take place on Saturday, February 3 with two shows, the first running from 11.30am to 12.30pm at Whitmore Reans Library and from 1.30pm to 2.30pm at Wolverhampton Central Library.

It will be a triumphant return to the Literature festival for artist, actor, dancer and entertainer Sohan Kailey, who has performed across the country with his unique brand of charismatic, high energy storytelling and dancing, including at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and London Cultural Olympiad.

He has also recorded "Let's Naach (Let's Dance)" which he said was ideal for children under 10 and their grown-ups and which has received great reviews and airplays across BBC Radio, BBC Asian Network, and commercial radio.

The 50-year-old said he was born and bred in Wolverhampton and was delighted to return after four years away from the festival to take people on a fun journey.

He said: "The Maharajas’ Express is a fun journey where we jump into the story book, through the magic box and go on a train ride all the way through to Rajasthan and the Punjab Lands of India.

"However, there's a twist as we will do Bhangra dancing and, all of a sudden, there's dinosaurs and we go dancing on the beach and on a pirate ship, so it's a whirlwind action adventure.

Sohan Kailey said he was excited to return to the Literature Festival

"The idea came after I released my album, which is an action adventure for children and families, and I thought 'right, let's turn this into a live show', so it became a show with storytelling, music, theatre and arts."

Mr Kailey said the show would help children learn about the Maharajah Express, which is a real train service in India, and give them an adventure, as well as encourage them to use their imaginations more.

He said: "I love it for their imaginations to grow from this and for them to really be inspired by storytelling, action and adventure and being able to work together and take away literacy and communications skills.

"It will also be good fun and I hope they'll enjoy a dance and a good fun time at the festival."

Booking is essential for the Maharaja's Express and places can be reserved at venue libraries from January 24 by calling Wolverhampton Central Children's library on 01902 552023 or Whitmore Reans library on 01902 556269.

To find out more, go to wolvesliteraturefestival.co.uk/events/the-maharajas-express-with-sohan-kailey.html