Elderly man in critical condition sparks 999 call to Wolverhampton road

Paramedics were called to a medical emergency on Parkfield Road, Ettingshall at 8.56am.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 8.56am to a medical emergency on Parkfield Road, Ettingshall in Wolverhampton.

"Two ambulances and a paramedic officer attended the scene.

"Upon arrival we found an elderly man in a critical condition. He received advanced life support from ambulance staff which continued en route to New Cross Hospital where he was conveyed for further treatment.”