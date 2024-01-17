Come and hear the creative minds of students at showcase

The Wolverhampton University Creative and Professional Writing Student Showcase will bring the best works of students studying at the festival to the Georgian Gallery at Wolverhampton Art Gallery as part of the Wolverhampton Literature Festival.

It will be the third time that the showcase has taken place at the festival and will see students read from their own works and hosted by lecturers from the Creative and Professional Writing degree courses on Friday, February 2.

One of the lecturers, Dr Rob Francis, said the showcase was a way of building a relationship between the festival team and the university, as well as providing students with a safe and fun environment to share their work.

He said: "It's something we've been running for the last few years and build that relationship between the university, festival team and council and what we do in creative writing.

"It was also about giving the students the opportunity to share their work in an informal environment and we felt it was really important that up-and-coming writers got a chance to share a stage with the big guns who come to Wolverhampton every year."

Dr Rob Francis said the event was a chance for students to showcase their creativity

Dr Francis said the event would see a mix of writings, with different themes and different moods and from a range of levels of writing, from first year students to post-graduate students, as well as from the lecturers.

He said: "There's going to be an eclectic mix of funny, unusual serious and poignant stuff and some of our mature students will be there, which I think is genuinely inspiring for people who think that studying has passed them by or they're too old.

"So much of our work at the university is about showcasing the culture of our region so, hopefully, we can inspire up-and-coming writers and people who may have not thought much about literature or about Wolverhampton and the Black Country to think differently.

"We've watched the students come through the ranks and change and shift and go over challenges, so it's exciting to see them come up and be part of this showcase."

The Wolverhampton University Creative and Professional Writing Student Showcase starts at 10.30am on Friday, February 2 at the Georgian Gallery at Wolverhampton Art Gallery.

To find out more and to get tickets, go to wolvesliteraturefestival.co.uk/events/university-of-wolverhampton-creative-and-professional-writing-student-showcase.html