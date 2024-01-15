Fun with great variety and a circus theme as Wolverhampton show set to dazzle next month,

Before it does though, the Ultimate Ladies Night Show is holding a Valentines special in Wolverhampton on Friday February 16, including television stars Pjay from Married at First Sight and Black Stallion who appeared on Britain's Got Talent.

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD PLC TIM THURSFIELD 13/01/24.The Ladies Night event will take place at The Hangar, Wolverhampton next month raising money for West Park stroke group, Pictured is circus performer Salvatore Sambito(front) with strippers The Ultimate Ladies Night Show UK featuring the Black Stallion(left) and Pjay Finch from Married at First Sight (right).

The show will feature a mixture of adult entertainment, dancing and circus acts from trapeze to juggling and in Wolverhampton, a raffle on the night will raise money for West Park Stroke Cycling Group where the man behind it, Anthony Hall, saw his father benefit from its help.

Anthony, who performs in the show himself, said thisyear was going to be busier than ever for him as he is taking the show on the road, with a number of Midlands dates including Walsall's Bescot Stadium, but also ones in Leicester, Newmarket, Doncaster, Exeter and an August residency in Blackpool.

He said: "All the shows will raise money through a raffle and other activities for charities relevant to the area, for example in Doncaster Andy's Man Club which is based around helping men with their mental health.

"I am an entertainer at heart though I run a business now but this is second nature to me and to have the chance to take the show nationwide is just fantastic – all the entertainers are professionals and though it is billed as a Ladies Night, everyone is welcome and it is fully LGBTQ friendly."

As well as the raffle at the Wolverhampton night, which takes place at The Hangar venue, a hamper donated by sponsors Pulse and Cocktails will also be sold off to raise money for the West Park group.

For tickets and information on the show go to www.hangarvenues.co.uk or call 07979 413 678