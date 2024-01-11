Three Wolverhampton gyms reopen after £1 million makeover

Wolverhampton Council provided funding to renew gym equipment at WV Active Aldersley, WV Active Bilston-Bert Williams and WV Active Central.

The renovation work has now been completed, with WV Active teaming up with Matrix Fitness to provide customers with the new equipment and latest technology.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for adults and wellbeing, said: “WV Active has three fantastic venues across the city, offering our residents access to the very best – and newest – gym equipment thanks to funding from the council.

“The refurbishment work was completed over the Christmas holidays and will directly benefit both existing and future customers, and I would like to thank them for their patience while the improvements were being made.

“I am thrilled that they are now able to use the very best gym equipment to look after their health and wellbeing at WV Active.”

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal with some of the new equipment that has been installed

The venues include WV Active Aldersley, in Hugh Porter Way, Aldersley, offering two fitness gyms and two exercise studios, athletics track, cycling velodrome, outdoor tennis and netball courts, sports pitches and indoor arena for badminton, tennis, indoor bowls, five a-side football and more.

WV Active Bilston-Bert Williams, in Nettlefolds Way, Bilston, boasts an eight-lane 25m swimming pool, studio pool, fitness gym, two exercise studios, multi-use sports hall and squash courts.

While WV Active Central, in Bath Avenue, Wolverhampton, has an eight-lane 25m swimming pool, fitness gym, exercise studio and steam room.

Members have access to all three facilities and can take part in unlimited fitness classes, gym usage and swimming.

There are three WV Active memberships available – standard, corporate and concessionary – which can be used across three sites.

A 'pay as you go' option is also available. Details of membership packages are available at wvactive.com.

Councillor Jaspal added: “We have a wide range of membership packages available, so please take a look and find the option that best suits you and move more with WV Active in 2024.”

The £1m investment is part of the Wolverhampton Health and Wellbeing Together’s new physical activity strategy which has the mission to inspire and support Wulfrunians to move more every day by creating a network of safe, accessible, and welcoming indoor and outdoor spaces for people to be active in.