Rotary Club reveals Santa sleigh festive fun raised more than £15,000

Over the last 20 years Tettenhall Rotary Club's annual Santa rides in Wolverhampton and South Staffordshire have led to local charities receiving £150,000.

The Rotary Santa Sleigh is a familiar sight in local neighbourhoods and supermarkets with Rotarians volunteering to ensure it runs like clockwork.

Rotarian Roger Timbrell said: "Once again, the generosity of the people of Wolverhampton and South Staffordshire towards the Rotary Club of Tettenhall Charity Father Christmas Sleigh collection was overwhelming this year.

"Our main aim was to bring a little Christmas magic to the children in the city, but we were most grateful for the wonderful response, warm reception and generosity we received, especially when on our House to House routes."

He added: "The money we collected will be distributed to many small local charities and good causes in the Wolverhampton area. Every penny you donated will go back into the local Wolverhampton communities."

Residents made donations as the sleigh passed by and could even donate money through their mobile phone.

Roger added: "During the evenings that we took our Father Christmas sleigh around the streets of Bushbury, Claregate, Low Hill, Old Fallings, The Scotlands and Fordhouses. Our total collection for these evenings was £1,492.83 All of this money will go to good causes in these areas.

"At the switching-on of the lights at Upper Green Tettenhall, Wolverhampton City Centre, Bantock Park, Bilbrook and several other Community Events around the city, we raised £1304.40

"At our daytime collections at ASDA, Molineux, Morrison’s at Pendeford, Sainsburys St. Marks and the Coop at Codsall, donations amounted to £12,737.97. So a big thank you to the shoppers who donated. This year’s grand total to donate to local charities and good causes was £15,535.20."

Listers Volvo provided the tow vehicle for the sleigh, and as well as Rotarians volunteering members of Army Cadets, Kingswood Trust, M.S. Centre, Alzheimer’s Society, Tettenhall 41 Club, Tettenhall Inner Wheel and Hamiltons Bowls Club also helped spread the festive fun.