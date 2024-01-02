Reports of 'explosion' near Wolverhampton Railway Station

Social media users have taken to social media to announce an explosion that was heard in the city centre.

The explosion, which sounded like a "short thunderclap", was heard at around 1.57pm this afternoon.

X user, The Gunthorpe, announced: "Explosion heard and seen in Wolverhampton near the train station.

"It was like a short thunderclap and rumble."

Pictures, posted on social media, show a tower of smoke rising near a batter processing unit near the railway station following the loud explosion.

Emergency services have been approached for more information.