Appeal to help find missing 14-year-old who may have travelled to West Midlands

Derby Police are asking for help in tracking down 14-year-old, Levi, who has gone missing from his home in Long Eaton.

Levi was last seen in Long Eaton at around 7.45am on Tuesday, December 26, with West Midlands Police saying the boy may have travelled to the West Midlands.

On X, Derbyshire Police appealed: "Have you seen missing teenager Levi?

"Can you help us find Levi, who is missing from his home in Long Eaton?"

Levi is described as 5ft 4ins tall, of a slim build, with strawberry blond hair.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie with orange sleeves and pink baseball boots. He was seen carrying a Harry Potter rucksack.

West Midlands Police also appealed for help in finding the teen, saying he may have travelled to the area.

On X, West Midlands Police also appealed: "Can you help our colleagues? Levi may have travelled to the West Midlands."

Anyone with information relating to Levi's whereabouts can get in touch via