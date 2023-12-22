Three charged over car-key burglaries in Wolverhampton and South Staffordshire

Shane Howe, aged 32, of Shaftsbury Close, Bilston, Simon Murphy, aged 34 and Archie Tym, 18, have been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary and conspiracy to steal motor vehicles.

Murphy, of Low Hill Crescent, Low Hill, and Tym, Highfield Avenue, Low Hill, have been further charged with burglary and handling stolen goods.

They have been held in police custody overnight and are due before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court later on Friday..

The men were arrested from addresses in Wolverhampton on Thursday, in an operation with South Staffordshire Police.