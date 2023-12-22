Generous estate agent staff donate gifts to children in Wolverhampton hospital to brighten up their Christmas.

Staff at Royston & Lund, which has an office on Penn Road, raised £2,500 from a JustGiving page and matched it, with £2,042.33 worth of gifts going to the children’s ward at New Cross Hospital run by The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust (RWT).

They also donated £2,957.67 to renovate the children's garden oN Ward A21.

The company bought presents for children staying in hospital over the festive period and the gifts were varied so all age groups were covered.

Monica Basra, the lettings manager at Royston and Lund said: "“I couldn’t be happier that we were able to positively impact the community,

“These children may be facing challenging health issues, but Christmas magic can offer them strength, hope, and a much-needed diversion.

"Giving gifts to a children’s ward not only makes the young patients happier, but it also provides consolation and support to their families.

“We took into account a number of variables when selecting gifts, including practicality, educational value, age appropriateness for their development, and interests that matched potential activities.

“The gifts and donations demonstrate our support and concern for others. They serve as a constant reminder that we are part of a wider community and we have the ability to make a positive difference to others. No age is too young or old to learn the valuable lesson of kindness.”

Amanda Winwood, The RWT charity development manager, received and distributed the gifts.

She said: “This really is a huge donation and we’re so grateful and thankful to Royston & Lund.

“This will make a massive difference to our younger patients at a challenging time for them.”