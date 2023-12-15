Nariah-Faith Spencer, 8, of Wolverhampton, created the motivational posters after hearing her father, Daniel Spencer, talking to a friend about mental health.

Nariah-Faith quickly got to work creating the signs, writing a series of statements and quickly placing them around her local area to help brighten commuter's days.

Daniel Spencer, Nariah-Faith's father, said: "We really didn't expect it to take off as much as it has really. It's really fantastic.

"It all started when we had I was in a meeting with a colleague, he was going through a hard time and I was talking him through it. Nariah was sitting with us and she just asked if she could make a poster. I said yea but I didn't think much of it at first.