Wolverhampton murder investigation: Neighbours 'shocked' as man found dead in Dunstall Hill home

Residents on the road where the man was found with serious injuries spoke of their shock and surprise at the news.

The residential area is off the main Stafford Road, not far from the Molineux, and is one of the areas which uses parking permits on match days.

There is a mosque nearby and a primary school but generally it is a quiet area considering it is so close to a main road.

Police cordoned off Dunstall Hill and some surrounding roads on Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning after the discovery of a man at a house with serious injuries. He subsequently died.

The peace was shattered on Saturday afternoon though, with many people shocked and surprised to hear of the death of a man and police at the scene on Saturday evening and all through Sunday.

Prayers were said on Sunday morning by worshippers at the Jamia Masjid Aqsa Mosque on Waterloo Road, opposite the scene on Dunstall Hill

A spokesman said: "We are deeply sorry to hear of the passing of a man so close to where we stand.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the man who died."

The road was still cordoned off on Sunday.

David Hart who lives close to Dunstall Hill Primary School said he was walking his dog when he heard police activity.

He said: "It is terrible news to hear someone has died, so close to the new year as well.

"I knew something was going on with the police on scene but was quite shocked to hear what it was as it is pretty quiet around here."

A man who didn't want to be named but lives in adjacent Dunstall Road, close to the Peace Park, said it was the first time he had seen police in the area, despite living here over 20 years.

He said: "The first I knew about it was this morning (Sunday) when I saw the area taped off and then I saw the news reports. I am a bit surprised although you do hear of anti social behaviour, knife crime and other things all over the place, but I haven't really seen anything around here."