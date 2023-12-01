Big names announced as tickets go on sale for pride event

Denise Van Outen and Duncan James will take to the stage and headline Wolverhampton Pride 2024.

The 2023 event, which made a return to the city after a four-year absence, welcomed over 5,000 people to Old Market Square, raising more than £6,000 for local LGBT+ charities, Wolverhampton LGBT+, X2Y and Gorgeous Radio in the process.

Following that success, Wolverhampton Pride will be returning on Saturday, June, 28, partnering with Wolverhampton Council, Enjoy Wolverhampton, Gorgeous Radio, X2Y LGBT Youth, Wolverhampton LGBT+, The White Hart, Gorgeous Nightclub, Wolverhampton Homes and the Arena Theatre.

Denise Van Outen has established herself as a credible DJ in her own right, bringing her unique style of 90s house to festivals and dance floors across the UK and will be bringing that same energy when she takes to the stage at Pride with her DJ set.

Duncan James has sold 15 million records worldwide as part of successful boyband Blue. In the UK they’ve had three number one albums, 10 top 10 singles, including three number ones, won Brit and MTV Asia Awards and sung with Elton John and Stevie Wonder.

He has numerous credentials under his belt including presenting, acting on screen and in theatre, also taking to the stage at London’s Proud Cabaret performing in full drag and will be performing a singing and dancing set during his headline stint.

Councillor Bhupinder Gakhal, cabinet member for visitor city, said: “It’s fantastic that we have managed to secure such big names from the LGBT+ community to headline 2024 Wolverhampton Pride.

"We are establishing Wolverhampton as an events city, and a place where people can come and see top quality entertainment without breaking the bank.

“With tickets starting at just £2 for concessions and £4 for adults, people will be able to see the two headline artists, Denise Van Outen and Duncan James, as well as the rest of the line-up which we have yet to announce.

“So, get the date scheduled into your diary and book your tickets now before they all get snapped up.

"As a council, we want to ensure that Wolverhampton Pride becomes a firm fixture in the city's events calendar, that it is representative and reflective of what the LGBT+ community want, and that it’s celebrated and something that our city can truly be proud of."

Councillor Paula Brookfield, cabinet member for governance and equalities, said: “Wolverhampton Pride is a great opportunity for people to come together and celebrate who they are in a happy and safe, party environment.

"I am so pleased we’ve managed to secure the talented best friends of Denise and Duncan for what promises to be another fantastic event for the city.

“I’m looking forward to attending Wolverhampton Pride 2024 and encourage everyone to buy a ticket and join in the fun on the day”

Tickets are £4 for adults and £2 for concessions (12-17-year-olds, the over 65s, disabled and carers) including booking fee, with under 12s going free. For tickets, go to pridewton.co.uk.

More details of the line-up and parade route will be announced soon; search for Wolverhampton Pride on social media for the latest information and announcements.