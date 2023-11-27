Visitors to Wolverhampton exhibition are in the money

For the second weekend, the 'Coinage of the Great Sikh Empire' exhibition was held at Nishkan Primary School, Great Brickkiln St.

It was run by members of Walsall based charity Global Sikh Vision, which has just been given an award by the government for its work in promoting peace and harmony through community events in common with the Sikh religion.

On display to coin fans on Saturday were curated rarities minted in copper, silver, and gold Nanak Shahi and Gobind Shahi coins. Special emphasis was also given to , classic mint and exclusive coin rarities which were expected to interest the younger generation.

Amongst other historical artefacts, the exhibition charted the rise of the Sikh empire from 1801-1849, the Sikh Gurus from 1469-1708 and the first Khalsa rule from 1710-1716.

There was also a special section dedicated to exclusive rarities belonging to Duleep Singh a historically important figure who served as King of Punjab and Maharaja of Lahore

The non profit charity exhibits coins around the world as well as the UK and has just been to Chicago where they attended the 'Parliament of Worlds Religions.'

On the travel agenda in the near future is Africa and Dubai, Last year they were official partners of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games and took over Bescot Stadium with the exhibition and it also appeared at Walsall's New Art Gallery earlier this year.

Kohli Ravinder Pal Singh, from Global Sikh Vision, said: "The exhibition has been open to all communities on a free entry basis enhancing peace, tolerance and harmony among all communities which we really want to emphasise.

"One of the mottoes of the charity is the opposite of the James Bond movie 'Live and Let Die,' rather Live and Let Live.

"There is plenty there for coin enthusiasts or just curious visitors and the first weekend saw hundreds through the door to browse and a have a cup of tea and a Samosa and we were expecting the same the second time around. Although the aim is to take the exhibition around the world, it is always nice to serve the community of the West Midlands where we are based."

"Coinage of the Great Sikh Empire is a carefully curated, strategically chalked-out Sikh-led socio-community cohesion event."

Walsall Football Stadium last year authorised partners of Commonwealth games and London Olympics