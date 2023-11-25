Tram services in Wolverhampton face disruption due to crash near track
Metro services in Wolverhampton have faced disruption as a result of a crash near to a tram stop.
West Midlands Metro announced at around 2.04pm on Saturday that services were impacted in the city as a result of a road traffic collision near to the Priestfield stop on Bilston Road.
The travel company advised that trams are temporarily able to stop between Priestfield and Wolverhampton Station and are running between Priestfield and Edgbaston Village only.
It went on to apologise to customers for any inconvenience caused.