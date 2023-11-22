'Emergency incident' blocks railway line between Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street
Trains between Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street are blocked this morning while emergency services deal with an incident.
West Midlands Railway has said all lines are blocked through the area with trains subject to "delays, cancellation or diversion".
National Rail Enquiries has said disruption is expected until 11am.
Services affected include:
Avanti West Coast between London Euston and Manchester Piccadilly / Blackpool North / Lancaster / Glasgow Central / Edinburgh
CrossCountry between Bournemouth / Southampton Central and Manchester Piccadilly
London Northwestern Railway between Birmingham International and Crewe, and between Birmingham New Street and Liverpool Lime Street
Transport for Wales between Birmingham International and Holyhead / Aberstwyth
West Midlands Railway between Walsall and Wolverhampton, and between Birmingham New Street and Shrewsbury, and also between Birmingham International and Holyhead / Aberystwyth