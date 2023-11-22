Express & Star
Close

'Emergency incident' blocks railway line between Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street

Trains between Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street are blocked this morning while emergency services deal with an incident.

By David Stubbings
Published
Last updated
Trains between Wolverhampton and Birmingham New Street are currently cancelled

West Midlands Railway has said all lines are blocked through the area with trains subject to "delays, cancellation or diversion".

National Rail Enquiries has said disruption is expected until 11am.

Trains through Wolverhampton are cancelled or delayed

Services affected include:

  • Avanti West Coast between London Euston and Manchester Piccadilly / Blackpool North / Lancaster / Glasgow Central / Edinburgh

  • CrossCountry between Bournemouth / Southampton Central and Manchester Piccadilly

  • London Northwestern Railway between Birmingham International and Crewe, and between Birmingham New Street and Liverpool Lime Street

  • Transport for Wales between Birmingham International and Holyhead / Aberstwyth

  • West Midlands Railway between Walsall and Wolverhampton, and between Birmingham New Street and Shrewsbury, and also between Birmingham International and Holyhead / Aberystwyth

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular