Four men aged between 20 and 36 were also arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply after the raid by officers from Wolverhampton's Priority Crime Team on Tuesday evening in Whitmore Reans.

The warrant was executed at a house in Chester Street just after 6pm and saw five firearms, one of which was described as 'viable', a second blank firing weapon and three suspected blank firing weapons seized, as well as a box containing ammunition.

The force said that the four men remain in police custody as investigations continue.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "We've recovered a number of firearms and a significant quantity of drugs as we arrested four men at a property in Whitmore Reans yesterday evening.

"Wolverhampton's Priority Crime Team seized suspected heroin, crack, cannabis and MDMA after executing a warrant in Chester Street just after 6pm.

"During a search officers also recovered five firearms, one believed to be viable, a second blank firing weapon which we understand had been converted to become viable, and three suspected blank firing weapons.

"A box containing what looks to be ammunition was also seized.

"Four men, aged 20, 21, 23 and 36, have been initially arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply.

"They remain in police custody this afternoon as investigations continue.

"Operation Target sees us take a defiant stand against a range of serious and organised crime offences, including drug dealing and firearms.

"Officers use local intelligence, carry out warrants and target offenders as part of this ongoing crackdown across the West Midlands."