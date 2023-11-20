Requiem Mass being held for renowned Wolverhampton artist who sold his paintings for charity

Cornishman Peter Burt made his home in Wolverhampton for more than 40 years and died after a short illness in the Autumn.

He was known for as much as his volunteering around Wolverhampton as his artwork and there will be a Requiem Mass for him at St Mary and St John’s Catholic Church, Snowhill, on Saturday, December 2 at 12.30pm.

COPYRIGHT EXPRESS & STAR, GAVIN DICKSON 07/09/2011 Wolverhampton artist, Peter Burt, prepares for the forthcoming sale.

His friend Jane Nuth said: "He worked with the soup kitchen run by the Little Brothers of the Good Shepherd and even lived in Richmond Road with the Little Brothers.

"He was also a volunteer for the Samaritans. Some seven years ago Peter moved to James Beattie House and again made many new friends."

Peter became a member of the Wolverhampton Society of Artists thirty years ago and earlier this year he was honoured to become a Life Member of the Society.

One of Peter's paintings he sold to raise money for charities

He contributed to many of their exhibitions and had two paintings hung at Weston Park in the week he died. For several years he used to hold an annual sale of his paintings, which proceeds went to various charities, at Bantock Park.

In 2015 he displayed his artwork at St Mary and St John’s Catholic Church, Snowhill, where his Requiem is being held. He also happily used to hold oil painting sessions where he would pass on the tips and tricks he had learnt over a lifetime. Describing a session he held at Wolverhampton Society of Artists exhibition, a spokesman said: "Peter's expressive oil paintings capture atmosphere and feelings and it was a pleasure to watch him paint. One young couple were so fascinated with Peter's work that he gave them the painting that he was working on. Another great day."

Peter in 2013 as he prepared to put his art on display at Bantock Park to raise money for Little Brothers

Ruth added: "Peter also entered his work into other Exhibitions nationwide and won many awards, including exhibiting at the Royal Academy Summer Show in London.

"Peter often contributed his paintings for sale to help the Samaritans, the Little Brothers and other charities.

"All are welcome to attend the Requiem, Peter’s only request was “that those attending must wear brightly coloured clothes – just like my paintings!”