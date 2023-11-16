New campaign urging people to focus on minds and bodies for wellness

This week marks annual Self-Care Week, a national event that focuses on the awareness of what residents can do to improve their general wellbeing. Health workers have launched a number of initiatives and advice tips telling people how best to take care of their bodies and minds. These are available online.

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, cabinet member for adults and wellbeing, said: “There are many ways in which people can take care of themselves. This might include looking at how we eat or drink, how much exercise we may complete or how much sleep we might be getting.

“Other aspects of care which are important include having a better understanding on how to manage a healthy work life balance – staying in contact and connecting with others outside of work is so important.

“Knowing where to get support and help is vital aspect of practising self-care – there are many resources available to help people to get expert health advice. The GP might be your preferred go to person, which is okay, also remember the GP isn’t the only avenue you can explore to get help.

“Our local pharmacists are also health experts – they can help with a range of queries, and they are often a walk-in service which may suit your needs better. So please take some time this Self-Care Week to look at the things you can do to take better care of yourself,” she added.

Self-Care Week runs until Sunday. The campaign is organised by the Self Care Forum, a charity which aims to help and encourage communities to include self-care in their everyday routine.