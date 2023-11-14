Charity benefits from generous donation by cycling club

Cyclists David Brookes and Ros Clitheroe visited Compton Care on November 7 to present a cheque for £200 on behalf of the Wolverhampton Wheelers cycling club.

Members of the club pay for membership each year but also pay separately for each reliability ride they take part in, and the Wheelers organise three of these rides each year, which take place in the winter months to help maintain fitness and are open to non-club members.

Each year, the fees from the rides are given to the club’s chosen charities.

Sally Woods, Compton Care community & events fundraiser, said: “We’re really grateful for the continued support from the Wheelers, who also support Compton through other initiatives such as taking part in our annual Round the Wrekin sportive.

"A big thank you to everyone at the club and those who took part in the reliability rides this year.”

Compton Care provides specialist palliative and bereavement support to people in Wolverhampton, the Black Country, South Staffs and east Shropshire.

As well as running its 18-bed Inpatient Unit, Compton also provides a wide range of services including a Virtual Ward that provides hospital-level care at home, a 24/7 Rapid Response multidisciplinary team who support patients in urgent need at home, and a Care Home service that helps with future care planning for residents.

The organisation also offers enhanced care services including respite, social care and complementary therapies that support patients and families through every aspect of their palliative care journey and beyond.

For more information about how to get involved in fundraising for Compton Care, go to comptoncare.org.uk or email fundraising@comptoncare.org.uk.