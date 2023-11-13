Ten new homes in pipeline for city estate

Once approved, the mix of one and two-bedroom semi-detached and terraced homes will be built on a stretch of unoccupied ground at the junction of Showell Circus and Hendon Close in Low Hill.

The brownfield site, which is 0.39 hectares in size, was previously occupied by Dale House residential home for older people. The home closed more than 15 years ago and was subsequently demolished. Plans to develop new housing on the land have been in the pipeline for a number of years.

A statement from BM3 Architecture, acting on behalf of the council, said: “The site was due to be developed for Passivhaus homes (a design that provides a high level of comfort using very little energy for heating and cooling) last year and a planning application was submitted and approved for nine two-bedroom dwellings on the site.

“This proposal is no longer viable due to a change in building regulations which come into effect this year. This provided an opportunity to review the design and layout of the land to provide an additional two-bedroom property, which is particularly in demand in this area.

“Showell Circus has a good selection of shops that are directly accessible from the site and Low Hill Nursery, Whitgreave Primary School, Our Lady and St Chad’s Catholic Academy and Old Fallings Park Primary School are all within a ten-minute walk of the site.

“The location is also in close proximity to lots of great community facilities, such as a community centre, sports facilities and a library. There are also some great open spaces like Low Hill Recreation Ground – again, just a ten-minute walk away,” added the statement.

“There are existing roads on three sides, as Showell Circus consists of a mix of residential and commercial services. There is a predominance of two-storey houses and single storey bungalows. This development not only offers more housing and car parking spaces, but also contributes to the promotion of sustainability and delivers a new high-quality development to Wolverhampton.”

Council planners are due to make a decision on the application at a later date.