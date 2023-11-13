Police hunt man wanted on suspicion of theft in Wolverhampton
Police are hunting a man wanted on suspicion of theft following a number of shoplifting offences in Wolverhampton.
West Midlands Police has appealed for information concerning the whereabouts of Julian Allcock.
Officers want to speak to the 37-year-old following the shoplifting offences which took place in the Heath Town area of the city.
Those who recognise him should get in touch with the force by calling 101 or via Live Chat on their website quoting crime reference 20/756448/23.