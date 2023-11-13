Boy knocked over outside Wombourne school
A young boy was rushed to hospital after being hit by a car outside a primary schoo in Wombourne.
By Paul Jenkins
The teenager was left with 'serious but non-life threatening' injuries following the accident on Ounsdale Road, near Westfield Community Primary School today around 8.30am.
Medics treated the youngster at the scene before taking him to Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley for further assessment.
The road was blocked in both directions, between Greenlands and Windmill Bank, for several hours.