Children enjoy week of activities thanks to holiday programme

The activities were provided by UK S Futures as part of the Yo! Wolves holiday programme, and offered five fun-filled days of activities themed around autumn, Halloween and bonfire night.

Arts, crafts, sports, cooking, archery, outdoor learning and much more were enjoyed at 1st Bilston Scout HQ on Prouds Lane.

Councillor Christopher Burden, Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for children and young people, went along to join in the fun.

He said: “It was great to see how UK S Futures is supporting local families through our Yo! Wolves programme.

“The children and young people were having a great time and it was good to meet another local provider who is working with us as we continue to build a huge range of opportunities for our city’s children and young people through Yo! Wolves.”

Joshua Revell from UK S Futures said: “Our October half-term autumn adventure camp has gone really well and it was great to welcome Councillor Burden where he could see first-hand how much the children are getting from our activities.”

All this year’s October half-term activities and food were provided through funding from the council as part of its regular Yo! Wolves holiday activity programme, which returns for the festive season.

The Christmas Yo! Wolves programme will be launched early next month, and will offer hundreds of events and activities for children, young people and their families during the school holidays.

To find out more about the activities on offer, go to yowolves.co.uk, for more details.